The 61-year-old admitted that he “would pretty much retire” if given the chance to star as one of the baddies in the beloved film franchise.

McTavish, who played Dougal Mackenzie in the Starz series Outlander, described being cast as a Bond villain as a “massive dream” for him.

The Scots actor’s wish comes just months after fellow actor and friend Sam Heughan revealed how he would love to play James Bond in the future.

McTavish also revealed that he would love to play Shakespeare’s Macbeth after previously playing various roles in the play version, including character Banquo.

In an interview in this month’s Scottish Field magazine, McTavish, from Glasgow, said: “In terms of film, I would love to be a Bond villain.

“That would be a massive dream come true. I would pretty much retire at that point.

“I would dearly love to play Macbeth. I’ve done that play three times but always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

McTavish also said how going in a shark cage is on his bucket list and talked about some of his previous jobs before making it in acting.

He said: “Going into a shark cage (when asked what’s on his bucket list).

“Sharks are one of my absolute terrors. There is something to be said for confronting fear and abseiling in Men In Kilts was a real moment of confronting a fear and overcoming it.

“It keeps you feeling engaged with the world.

“Other than that I’d like to write my own historical fiction. I have a couple of ideas brewing.

“The worst job I ever did was working in a microwave factory, screwing the backs onto microwave ovens all day.

“I was also a cycle courier in London for a year and a half. There were no helmets, you were just living by your wits.

“You were constantly being attacked by white van drivers. They seemed intent on killing me.”

The father-of-two, who also starred in the Hobbit, said he “excels” in embarrassing his children, adding: “People who don’t use headphones to have a conversation on their phone are a pet peeve of mine.

“Their voices are always booming even though they’re just inches from their phone. I always tell them to please stop. I can’t not. I’m very polite.

“I excel at embarrassing my children in these situations.”