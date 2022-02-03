Salmon Scotland appoints new head of communications

Salmon Scotland has appointed a new head of communications.

Scotland’s trade-body for farm raised salmon has named Andrew Watson as the new head of communications and partnerships.

Watson has secured the role with hopes to help promote the sustainable Scottish salmon industry across the globe.

Watson is an advocate for Scottish salmon, which is the UK’s largest food export.

The industry supports thousands of jobs and provides a boost for the country’s economy through responsible growth.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland commented: “Andrew joins us with an extensive understanding of the farm-raised salmon industry and will give a voice to our farmers both at home and abroad.

“Our sector is a Scottish success story that we can all be proud of.

“Sustaining thousands of jobs, farm-raised salmon is our largest food export, and it is the best, healthiest and most nutritious product that you can put on your plate.”

Watson will help raise further awareness of the nutritional value of farm-raised Salmon, the low carbon footprint of the industry, the sustainability measures adopted by the sector, members’ commitment to animal welfare, and new innovations.

Scott continued: “As the Scottish, UK and global economies emerge from the shadow of Covid-19 there’s a major opportunity to grow the production of Scottish salmon in an environmentally sustainable way; to create much-needed new jobs; and to share the financial benefits of growth with the rural and island communities where we work.

“We’re looking forward to working with Andrew to drive our communications strategy forward.”

The former public relations and government affairs practitioner, will be joining Salmon Scotland from Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, one of the country’s largest salmon producers.

Andrew Watson commented: “Scottish salmon is Scotland’s superfood. It’s our largest food export, has a low carbon footprint and sustains more than 12,000 direct and indirect jobs across Scotland, many in fragile coastal communities.

“Salmon Scotland and its member companies are at the forefront of the blue economy, and sustainable development in aquaculture will power economic growth in Scotland for years to come.”

Salmon Scotland is the voice of Scottish farm-raised salmon, representing members’ interests in Scotland, across the UK and internationally.