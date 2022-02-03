Scots property with “priceless” street name on market for £50,000

A SCOTS property with with a “priceless” street name has hit the market for £50,000.

House-browsers have hailed Old Drill Hall in Twatt, Orkney, as having an “amazing” street name, with one even calling it the “perfect address”.

The properly remains in dire need of some money put into it but already has planning permission to be turned into a three bedroom dwelling house.

The property boasts views over the surrounding farmland and a garden to the rear.

Planning permission also includes permission to install an air source heat pump.

Island estate agents Lows Orkney listed the property yesterday, writing: “New on the market.

“Old Drill Hall, Twatt, KW17 2LN.

“Offers over £50,000.

“The Old Drill Hall has planning consent (O.I.C ref 21/462/PP) for conversion into a 3 bedroom dwellinghouse.

“The substantial property enjoys views over the surrounding farmland and has garden ground to the rear.

“Approved planning permission layout shows spacious living room, kitchen with dining area, utility room, two shower rooms and three double bedrooms.

“Plans include the installation of an air source heat pump. Garden to rear.”

Although the property would make a stunning renovation project, social media users were more drawn into the unique street name.

Claire Redfern said: “The address is amazing.

“I know a few people who would be perfect for it.”

Rob Walsh replied: “I was thinking the same, the address is priceless.

“If I had the money, I’d love it.”

Al Hawley wrote: “Top address.”

Lyndsey Williamson commented: “Wow, what a project.”

Old Drill Hall will offer suitors a quiet life, surrounded by farmland.

It is however approximately three miles to the north of Dounby village where there is a primary school, supermarket, surgery, post office, chemist and hotel.

A prospective floor plan of what the property could look like has been permitted.

The floor plan includes a lunge on entry to the property that leads through to a kitchen, dining area and utility room.

The bedrooms, which are all of good size, can fit a double bed. The master bedroom would be found off to the right hand side of the living area.

The other smaller rooms would be found to the left of the aforementioned space.

Twatt is a small settlement with a population of around 104 people in Birsay on the mainland of the Orkney Islands.

The area name derives from the Old Norse word for ‘small parcel of land’.

In World War Two it was the location of the Royal Navy Air Station (RNAS) Twatt, between the years of 1940 and 1949.