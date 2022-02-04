A STUNNING Scots mansion with 15 bedrooms, a private chapel and a waterfall has had £250,000 dropped from the price.

Straloch House in Newmachar, Aberdeenshire, boasts over 240 acres of land and was listed for £2.95million in June last year.

The plot, which would see the buyer own more land than the entire Vatican City, is still on the market but now for a cool £2.7million.

Stunning images show the serene, ivy-covered chapel nestled in the estate’s impressive grounds.

The property features a large hallway with Italian marble flooring and a stunning sitting room with high ceiling featuring original cornicing.

Guests can also stay entertained by fishing in the nearby stream which is also included with the sale or playing billiards in the luxurious games room.

Straloch House was built in the 1780 and the land itself dates back to the Cheynes of Straloch, one of Scotland’s oldest bloodlines.

One of the most notable names to have lived on the land is Robert Gordon of Straloch who is known for finishing off Timothy Ponts Atlas of Scotland.

His grandson, also named Robert Gordon, was whom the school and university in Aberdeen are named.

Seller Galbraith currently have the property listed for offers over £2.7million.

They said: “Originally built around 1780, Straloch House is a beautiful Category ‘A’ listed mansion house sat in the heart of the private estate grounds and woodland.

“The centre of the home primarily houses the reception rooms and main bedrooms, whilst both the West and East wing have self-contained access and almost mirroring accommodation.

“The present owners bought it in 2009 and since then have thoughtfully and carefully refurbished the mansion house to an exemplary standard.

“Beyond the main house there is a separate detached gate lodge, private historic chapel and laundry building with garage, whilst the outdoor hot tub house adds a modern luxury.”

The average house price in Scotland for 2021 was £207,778.