Scottish trade association launches safety initiative for vulnerable people

A SCOTTISH trade association has launched a new safety initiative.

Campaigning trade association SELECT has launched a goodwill campaign which will see its members install free domestic alarms.

The free alarm installations will be available for some of Scotland’s most vulnerable home owners.

The initiative is sponsored by Aico, Europe’s market leader for home life safety.

The Alarm Ambassadors campaign will see qualified professionals fit heat, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in selected homes.

The initiative has been introduced in hopes to bring more Scottish homes in line with new fire safety regulations.

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, said: “We are delighted to be launching this Alarm Ambassadors campaign, sponsored by Aico and supported by Care and Repair, which will help the people in Scotland who need it most and reinforce the importance of domestic fire safety.

“We were also delighted that so many SELECT members volunteered to give up their time and install alarms free of charge, demonstrating their commitment to keeping people safe and ensuring work is carried out to the highest standard at all times.

“The campaign is designed to help those in genuine need – and remind the public of the importance of using compliant products, installed by qualified electricians where possible, to meet the new legislation which came into effect on February 1.”

The new law which came into force on Tuesday 1 February, requires all households in Scotland to have interlinked fire alarms.

The law was introduced in response to the fatal Grenfell fire in London and was due to come into force last year but faced delays due to Covid-19.

However, the recent regulations have proved controversial, with Scots voicing their concerns over a lack of public awareness, the cost of new alarms and a shortage of equipment.

Relationships Manager from Aico Tony Boyle commented: “We were only too happy to sponsor this deserving campaign and help people protect their homes and families with high-quality alarm systems, installed by qualified electrical professionals.

“It is vital that we get the message across in Scotland that homeowners must act now to become compliant, and this campaign will help raise awareness of the type of products that should be fitted.”