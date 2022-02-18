Housing association to deliver 30 new homes in Dundee for social housing

CALEDONIA Housing Association has started work on a new Dundee housing development that will provide 30 new homes for social rent in the city.

Developer GMC Ventures had already overseen the demolition of old industrial units at the site at Coldside Road, just off of Strathmartine Road.

It is the first of four new Caledonia developments proposed for Dundee in 2022 and will become the association’s 30th development in the city.

Caledonia’s Maxwelltown, the association’s last development in Dundee prior to Coldside Road. (C) Perceptive Communications

Caledonia received Scottish Government Grant Funding for the site and Dundee City Council will be making five of the flats available for supported living where the accommodation includes onsite support for those resident

Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association, said: “This development is another example of our strong working relationship with Dundee City Council to provide much needed homes in the city.

“There has been a lot of thought and engagement with the local authority and the developer to finalise our plans.

!Our site on Coldside Road will see 30 energy efficient homes built, including the provision of five flats to increase the availability of supported accommodation in the city.”