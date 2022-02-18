Friday, February 18, 2022
BusinessHousing association to deliver 30 new homes in Dundee for social housing
BusinessProperty and Construction
0
36
More by Ryan Nixon

Housing association to deliver 30 new homes in Dundee for social housing

CALEDONIA Housing Association has started work on a new Dundee housing development that will provide 30 new homes for social rent in the city.

Developer GMC Ventures had already overseen the demolition of old industrial units at the site at Coldside Road, just off of Strathmartine Road.

It is the first of four new Caledonia developments proposed for Dundee in 2022 and will become the association’s 30th development in the city. 

Maxwelltown development in Dundee, a previous social housing development by Caledonia Housing Association.
Caledonia’s Maxwelltown, the association’s last development in Dundee prior to Coldside Road. (C) Perceptive Communications

Caledonia received Scottish Government Grant Funding for the site and Dundee City Council will be making five of the flats available for supported living where the accommodation includes onsite support for those resident

Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association, said: “This development is another example of our strong working relationship with Dundee City Council to provide much needed homes in the city.

“There has been a lot of thought and engagement with the local authority and the developer to finalise our plans.

!Our site on Coldside Road will see 30 energy efficient homes built, including the provision of five flats to increase the availability of supported accommodation in the city.”

Previous articleScots culture and events sector to be granted £16m of funding
Next articleEstate agent uses unique selling tactic to sell home – adding an image of JFK cruising past in 1963

Related Stories

About

Deadline News
Suite 6, Bonnington Bond,
2 Anderson Place,
Edinburgh
EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 516 3433

Useful Links

Social