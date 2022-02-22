Plans revealed for sustainable construction festival in Edinburgh

ORGANISERS have unveiled plans for an upcoming sustainable construction festival centred around making Scotland a net zero nation.

The Green Home Festival will be hosted by the Construction Industry Collective Voice (CICV) as part of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Delivered by a mix of in-person and virtual presentations, the organisers hope to give practical advice and assistance, through attractions such as sustainable building materials, heat pump myth-busting and a tour of an energy efficient tenement.

The Green Home Festival aims to help Scotland become a net zero nation.

The five-day hybrid event will also focus on alternative heat sources and exploring how we will live and travel in the year 2045.

Hoping to turn this inaugural event into an annual staple, the CICV is targeting homeowners, professionals, local authorities and housing associations with their message.

Founded in March 2020 in response to professional and personal threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Collective Voice brings together 28 professional bodies in Scotland’s construction industry.

Event organiser John McKinney said: “We are extremely excited to reveal some of the topics for the inaugural Green Home Festival, which will deliver a wealth of demonstrations and hands on guidance.

“We are also looking forward to demystifying the buzz around heat pumps and hydrogen, and exploring how the construction industry can work together in a variety of ways to mitigate climate change and build a greener Scotland for everyone.”

Co-organiser Gordon Nelson added: “We have been working very hard on the planned itinerary to find a balance and ensure that the events will be suitable for the public and the construction industry itself.

“As well as shows about the house of the future, electric vehicles and the truth about heat pumps, other sessions will take a professional perspective on the multi-disciplinary approach required to build a more sustainable and healthy environment.

“Whatever the topic, every show will have the same mission – to engage audiences and help everyone reduce their carbon footprint and become more energy efficient.”

The Green Home Festival will run as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from August 8 – 12, with venues and booking details set to be announced later this year.