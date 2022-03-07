OVER a quarter of a million trees are set to be planted on a Dumyat site to help tackle climate change.

The Future Forest Company acquired the Dumyat Estate near Stirling with plans to plant over 250,000 native trees as part of a new reforestation project.

The project will help fight climate change, restore degraded habitats and contribute to local communities in Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

Estate manager at the Future Forest Company, Jamie Adcock.

The company will use reforestation, habitat restoration and regenerative agriculture practices to deliver a positive impact for the environment.

Set as a backdrop to the iconic Wallace Monument, it is hoped that the project will improve the landscape and the local environment by creating more natural habitats for native species.

The project will provide a habitat for a range of mammals, birds, reptiles, insects, plants and fungi, all of which will contribute towards the health of the forest.

The site will also provide local jobs and volunteering opportunities and serve as an educational and research resource.

Future Forest Company estate manager Jamie Adcock commented: “We’ve spent the last six months gathering all the information we need to make educated decisions about how we manage the land including surveys of archaeology, breeding birds, and vegetation amongst many others.

“It’s now important we take into account the public opinion on our plans in order to make decisions that will positively impact the local community and wider users of the site.”

The natural regeneration of the trees and plants will be allowed to progress on some of sites steepest and least accessible areas.

Co-founder of the Future Forest Company Jade Rein commented: “Dumyat is a fantastic site for our next reforestation project and we look forward to returning the site to woodland by planting native trees, reducing the impact of carbon emissions.

“We know how much Dumyat means for local communities in Stirling, Clackmannanshire and the surrounding areas, so look forward to working closely with residents and organisations to protect the planet for future generations, whilst ensuring access to Dumyat continues.”

The Future Forest Company will be hosting a community consultation drop-in session at the Stirling University Innovation Park from 2pm-7pm on Monday 21st March.

The event will give local residents the opportunity to meet the team, hear more about the plans and discuss how communities can work together with The Future Forest Company on the project.