A FORMER church is going up for auction with a bargain guide price of £20,000 – and it even comes with very quiet neighbours.



Woodacott Methodist Church in Woodacott, Devon was built in 1891 and is surrounded by dozens of headstones leading to the front of the property.



The former ecclesiastical building features a large main room with high ceilings supported by wooden beams.

The guide price is £20,000 for the property. Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers

An altar sits at the front of the church containing row-upon-row of wooden pew



Large windows offer funnels of natural light throughout the detached property which has the potential to be converted.



However, the main area that buyers will have to get their heads around is the spooky graveyard right next to the property.



Clive Emson Auctioneers have listed the church at a guide price between £20,000 – £30,000.



The church in Woodacott, Devon was built in 1891. Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers

They said: “A rare opportunity to acquire this attractive and detached former ecclesiastical building located in the rural village of Woodacott within the Devonshire countryside.



“The building exudes character and charm whilst it is considered there is potential for a variety of future uses including, perhaps, conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.



“Area of land to rear.”



The estate agent today confirmed that the graveyard is not for sale so buyers would have be comfortable living alongside their quiet neighbours.



Unique Property Bulletin posted the listing on their website yesterday, writing: “ A very good friend from Australia who has been looking for a small church to turn into a home and by doing so, save from becoming a magnificent ruin.



“This diminutive property does have some quiet neighbours.



“Normally that would be a good thing.



“But all your neighbours are horizontal and tend to keep themselves to themselves.



“You’d have problems if you share your life with a pet puppy as they may end up bringing the neighbours in to visit in a way that is not a good idea, bit by bit.



“Also Halloween will be extra spooky for many.



“But if you can get past that, the beautiful work, and respect shown to these ecclesiastical buildings, most of which will have a special place in the lives of local people, will fill your life with happiness.”



The property was opened in October 1891 by the Reverend J Rodwell of Launceston and was renovated in 1969.



A new chapel was built in the 1990s in the area, which meant the church was only used as a venue for Sunday school, until it was sold in 2001.



The church is set to go to auction on 23 March.



