A THREE–BEDROOM property has been listed on the market for £260,000 – complete with an indoor swimming pool.

The unique home in Lincoln, East Midlands boasts features that potential buyers might not expect to find in an everyday three bedroom house for under £300,000.

The most notable feature of the home is the large extension at the rear of the building where a large swimming pool has been installed.

Alongside the pool there is a sunroof and windows that span the full length of the back wall of the room and even an adjoining shower room.

The indoor pool. C. William H Brown

The swimming pool room amazingly appears to just be slightly smaller than the sitting room, lounge, dining room and kitchen combined.

An upstairs bathroom, which is carpeted, also features a jacuzzi style bath.

The “garden”, which has been described as “low maintenance”, can be found on the roof of the extension.

Although in need of a bit of an update, the house could be renovated to a high spec.

And it has recently just had £20,000 slashed from the price in a bid to entice buyers.

Estate agent William H Brown said: “Detached home for sale within the historic Cathedral city of Lincoln, the property is within ease of access to a wide range of amenities and bus route.

The house has a massage room. C. William H Brown

“Offering much more than meets the eye this property is not only conveniently located but boasts spacious accommodation including three bedrooms, a large 22 ft kitchen diner, two further reception rooms including a sitting room and lounge with bay window, further features include an indoor swimming pool with adjoining shower room and a family bathroom.

The carpeted bathroom has a jacuzzi bath. C. William H Brown

“Outside the property is approached via a block paved driveway and to the rear a fully enclosed well established garden.”

The property became a talking point on social media yesterday, with one Reddit user writing: “Typical suburban three bed, with a pool taking up 50% of the downstairs.”

And another social media user said: “Installing the pool would have cost more than the house was worth.”