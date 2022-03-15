Wednesday, March 16, 2022
NewsThousands of footie supporters against club's pie, peas and gravy filled roll
NewsTop StoriesUK & World
0
60
More by Darren McConachie

Thousands of footie supporters against club’s pie, peas and gravy filled roll

THOUSANDS of football fans have voted against a club’s decision to serve up rolls filled with a pie, peas and gravy.

Despite rarely being unified on other issues, whether it be video assisted referees or what constitutes a red card, the majority of footie fans were against the snack.

Rochdale AFC have been serving up the questionable dish, dubbed a Wigan Kebab, for £4 at Crown Oil Arena in Greater Manchester.

The Wigan Kebab
The Wigan Kebab is a pie in a roll with gravy. Credit: FootyScran

The creation consists of a regular bread roll, with a pie placed in the middle, caked in mushy peas and gravy.

Twitter account Footy Scran, who show the best and worst of food found at various football stadiums, shared a photo of a fan’s order on their page on Saturday.

They wrote: “Wigan Kebab – pies, peas and gravy in a roll at Rochdale. £4.”

Over 27,000 votes were cast and in the end the Wigan Kebab was declared ‘No Scran’ by a margin of 66% to 34%.

The poll was vastly in favour of saying No Scran
The Wigan Kebab was voted as No Scran. Credit: FootyScran

The post attracted hundreds of comments from social media users who were mixed in their reaction to the soggy pie roll.

Tom Dyke said: “Outrageous, has to be scran.”

Tom Kelly said: “66% no scran, you all need to get over yourselves. I bet the majority of that 66% enjoy Rustlers burgers.”

Daniel Stevanato said: “Mushy peas make it no scran. Sack them off and it’s definitely scran.”

Earl Barretts Muzzy said: “Only southerners would say no.”

Matt Dyke said: “State of this vote.”

Chris Ingwer-Fuchs said: “It’s a pie sandwich with some decent wet on it. How is no scran at 67%?”

Rochdale drew 0-0 with Barrow on Saturday as they managed to avoid a third defeat in a row as they continue their battle to stay in the Football League.

Previous articleLondoners baffled after spotting man “skiing” through city in the sunshine
Next articleFormer church on auction for bargain guide price of £20,000 – and it comes with very quiet neighbours

Related Stories

About

Deadline News
Suite 6, Bonnington Bond,
2 Anderson Place,
Edinburgh
EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 516 3433

Useful Links

Social