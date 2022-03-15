Thousands of footie supporters against club’s pie, peas and gravy filled roll

THOUSANDS of football fans have voted against a club’s decision to serve up rolls filled with a pie, peas and gravy.

Despite rarely being unified on other issues, whether it be video assisted referees or what constitutes a red card, the majority of footie fans were against the snack.

Rochdale AFC have been serving up the questionable dish, dubbed a Wigan Kebab, for £4 at Crown Oil Arena in Greater Manchester.

The Wigan Kebab is a pie in a roll with gravy. Credit: FootyScran

The creation consists of a regular bread roll, with a pie placed in the middle, caked in mushy peas and gravy.

Twitter account Footy Scran, who show the best and worst of food found at various football stadiums, shared a photo of a fan’s order on their page on Saturday.

They wrote: “Wigan Kebab – pies, peas and gravy in a roll at Rochdale. £4.”

Over 27,000 votes were cast and in the end the Wigan Kebab was declared ‘No Scran’ by a margin of 66% to 34%.

The Wigan Kebab was voted as No Scran. Credit: FootyScran

The post attracted hundreds of comments from social media users who were mixed in their reaction to the soggy pie roll.

Tom Dyke said: “Outrageous, has to be scran.”

Tom Kelly said: “66% no scran, you all need to get over yourselves. I bet the majority of that 66% enjoy Rustlers burgers.”

Daniel Stevanato said: “Mushy peas make it no scran. Sack them off and it’s definitely scran.”

Earl Barretts Muzzy said: “Only southerners would say no.”

Matt Dyke said: “State of this vote.”

Chris Ingwer-Fuchs said: “It’s a pie sandwich with some decent wet on it. How is no scran at 67%?”

Rochdale drew 0-0 with Barrow on Saturday as they managed to avoid a third defeat in a row as they continue their battle to stay in the Football League.