A HILARIOUS video shows a Scots footie ace joking with fans about his goal bonus after scoring a derby brace.

Hearts star Andy Halliday was filmed limping at Tynecastle Stadium in Gorgie, Edinburgh on Saturday following his winning goals against rivals Hibs.

The 30-year-old pranked some concerned fans, revealing that that the limp was no injury but only his cash goal bonus weighing him down.

The video begins as delighted Hearts fans sing for the well-known football media personality.

The utility player seems to be injured as he heavily limps towards the stage and shakes hands with the club’s employees.

He hobbles up the few stairs onto the platform where the presenter then says: “Andy, number one, tell us about you coming in here with a wee limp.

“What is the situation?”

Halliday replies: “I have got my goal bonus in my right pocket.

“So, I can’t walk.”

Fans burst into laughter at the derby hero’s response, and the presenter has to take a second to steady himself after having a chuckle at the joke.

Steven Meik captured the video and Heartsgoals shared the video to Twitter on yesterday writing: "Andy, you're coming in there with a wee limp, what's the situation?

"I've got my goal bonus in my right pocket, so…"

“I’ve got my goal bonus in my right pocket, so…”

The post has now received almost 100,000 views with more than 6,000 likes and 500 retweets.

Social media users were left in stitches by the witty prank.

@greigmckenzie92 said: “The boy is a legend.

“He was getting pelters the whole game, the whole stand singing abuse at him and he did what he did.

“Tremendous.”

@Liam_Smith21 said: “That was well funny.”

@amberxhiggins said: “Love him.”

@rrab2525 said: “Good lad is Andy.”

Hearts defeated Hibernian in the penultimate Edinburgh derby of the season 3-1.

An early goal from Hibs’ Drey Wright was cancelled out by Halliday’s equaliser right at the end of the first half.

Hearts then took the lead through Stephen Kingsley two minutes into the second half before Halliday scored his second in the 58th minute.

The two Edinburgh teams will meet again for the final Edinburgh Derby of the season this Saturday in the Scottish Cup semi final at Hampden.