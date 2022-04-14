CHRIS De Burgh’s £8.2 million eight-bedroom mansion has been listed for sale -complete with “his very special grand piano“.

The property in Enniskerry, County Wicklow, Ireland has been up for sale for the last three years and has also been reduced by £2.5 million.

Now estate agents Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty claim the legendary singer-songwriter will throw his beloved grand piano into the sale.

The swimming pool is part of a larger sports complex. (C). Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty

The 27 acre property comes complete with eight bathrooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool, stables, a cinema room and even two separate guest houses.

The main house looks out over stunning views of the ancient trees and hills whilst the generously sized kitchen is fitted with a huge double island and breakfast bar.

On the ground floor the large indoor swimming pool has a balcony hanging from above whilst a bridge allows people to walk from either side of the pool with ease.

Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty, who are managing the property describe the property as: “An exquisite late-Georgian country home magically positioned against a backdrop of the Dublin Mountains within a picture-postcard like scene, all just 13 miles or 21 km from Dublin city centre and 1.5 miles or 2.4 km from Enniskerry village.

The multi-million pound mansion comes with 27 acres of land. (C). Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty

“Dublin airport is about a 30-minute drive away.

“Completed circa 1815 in the Georgian Villa style Bushey Park is a wonderful light filled home.

“An interlinking suite of fine reception rooms are ideal for entertaining, but equally of a scale so as to be comfortable for family living.

“The principal reception rooms link to a large kitchen and family room and onward to the leisure complex and studio.

“A main staircase, back staircase and elevator link to the eight-bedroom suites on the first floor, each generous and enjoying fine views.”

There are four blocks in the stable. (C). Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty

Unique Property Bulletin posted about the property on their Facebook page, writing: “We didn’t expect that Chris De Burgh was selling his own house in Wicklow.

“Originally priced at £10,500,000, the estate agent said it “remained stubbornly” unable to sell.

“So a year later, in the midst of Covid, Chris reduced the price to £8,200,000.

The house has a plush cinema room. (C). Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty

“Here at Unique Property Bulletin, we’ve managed to nudge high value property from the for sale sign to the sold sign.

“There are some extra modest homes on the boundary and we have buyers for those.

“Chris told us he will include his very special grand piano in the house sale.”