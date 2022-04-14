Ukrainian students in Scotland to be offered free tuition

DISPLACED Ukrainian students settling in Scotland will be given access to free tuition and living cost support, subject to parliamentary approval.

Under new proposals from the Scottish Government, Ukrainians wishing to embark on a further or higher education course from academic year 2022-23 will be eligible for free tuition and living cost support.

This is providing they have submitted an application to the Homes for Ukraine, Ukraine Family or the Ukraine Extension schemes.

The updates to legislation will ensure eligible students can access free tuition and living cost support of up to £8,100 per year in the form of bursaries and loans, and those entering college in further education are eligible for bursary and grants of up to £4,668 each year.

Eligable students can access free tuition and living costs. Photo by Dom Fou on Unsplash

Existing Ukrainian students who have previously started courses in Scotland and who are experiencing hardship will be eligible to apply for immediate financial assistance through a newly created £1m International Students’ Emergency Fund.

Minister for Higher Education and Further Education Jamie Hepburn said: “We are determined to do everything we can to give displaced people from Ukraine the warmest welcome possible and we want to ensure students arriving here have the support they need to start or continue their higher and further education.

“By extending home fee status and living cost support to students arriving from Ukraine we hope to provide some stability and assurance at this deeply troubling time and ensure those forced to flee their homes can live safely and comfortably in Scotland for as long as they need to.

“We have also created a new £1 million International Students’ Emergency Fund.

“This will help Ukrainian students already in Scotland who find themselves in hardship due to their situation, to continue their studies.

“Education opens doors to opportunities and transforms lives for the better so it is absolutely crucial we remove any financial barriers those displaced by the conflict may face.”

Regulations are due to be laid in parliament in early May. Subject to Parliamentary approval, they will come into force on 1st August 2022, which is the first day of the 2022-23 academic year.