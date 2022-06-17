A BREATHTAKING video shows dozens of dolphins breaching 6ft into the air just meters away from gob-smacked kayakers.

Phil Douglass captured the spectacular footage a mile from Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside, yesterday.

The amazing video shows Phil and some pals bobbing around in their Kayaks enjoying a calm and clear day out on the water.

Suddenly, three dolphins breach through the surface of the rippling water right in front of Phil and elegantly soar high through the air.

As the dolphins plunge back into the sea, another pair of the playful mammals leap from the water even closer to the Kayak.

As the pod moves slightly further away from Phil, a further eight dolphins glide above the water in quick succession.

Phil shared the video to Facebook today writing: “Was very lucky to catch this footage last night whilst out paddling out from Cullercoats.”

The video has now collected over 600 likes with hundreds of shares and comments from users who were astonished by the footage.

One user said: “Nah, I’m not jealous at all. Seriously, that is crazy good.”

Another commented: “Wow, you lucky thing! What a beautiful sight.”

A third said: “They are such show offs! Amazing video!”

Dolphins are breaching 6ft into the air just meters away from gob-smacked kayakers (C) Phil Douglass

A fourth added: “Fantastic to see and great camera work too.”

One member wrote: “You can’t get much better than that.”

Another replied: “Fantastic! I can’t stop watching it.”

This isn’t the first time kayakers have been surprised by the majestic sea creatures.

Scots couple, Denise Vernon and her partner Mark, were paddling on the West Coast of Scotland when they spotted a pod of dolphins.

The groups of mammals headed straight for the couples Kayaks before they began to circle and splash around them.