A HILARIOUS video shows the moment that an airline cabin crew make a special announcement onboard a flight of holidaymakers – to reveal that a man has been dumped.

William Juniper was onboard the Jet2 flight from East Midlands Airport last Friday on his way to Benidorm, Spain with friends and family when the tannoy sounded overhead.

The 21-year-old was celebrating his birthday and was surprised to hear the cabin crew passing on their best wishes – but wasn’t prepared for the added embarrassment.

The video begins with the camera facing mechanic William, who is kneeling on his seat midway down the plane in conversation with a friend.

William’s dad then taps him on the shoulder as an unidentified member of the cabin crew begins a “special announcement”.

The woman says: “Ladies and gentlemen we have been asked to make a special request on behalf of William Juniper.”

William hears his name and appears to grin sheepishly with embarrassment, before the woman carries on her message.

She continues: “He is celebrating his birthday and we did want to wish him a very happy 21st birthday, have a fantastic time in Benidorm – as he has recently been dumped by his girlfriend last week.

“We wish you a very happy birthday, enjoy.”

Seemingly mortified by the message, William shouts: “No, no.”

He looks bewildered by the announcement and spins around in his seat while other passengers on the plane share a glance and grin towards the camera as the video ends.

William shared the video to TikTok where it has received over 215,000 views with more than 9,700 likes and dozens of comments from social media users reacting in hilarity to the stitch-up.

One user said: “I’m definitely doing that when I next go on a plane.”

Another added: “Get violated.”

A third simply replied: “Class.”

Another joked: “Jet2 understood the assignment.”

Speaking today William said: “We were all heading over to Benidorm to celebrate my birthday as I turned 21 on Saturday.

“We were all a bit merry when we got on the plane and my dad decided to embarrass me a little bit.

“I popped to the toilet and at that time my dad asked the flight attendant to make the announcement.

“At first I was a bit shocked that I was getting a shoutout for my 21st then when she said ‘recently dumped’ it was overwhelming.

“I found it very funny as I had just been dumped over a month ago.”

Benidorm is one of the UK’s favourite holiday destinations with over one million Brits visiting every year and accounting for over 75% of the resort’s total visitors.