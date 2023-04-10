THIS IS the moment a London commuter was left baffled by a fellow passenger who boarded the tube clad in a dressing gown – and began tap dancing.

Molly Clark captured the bizarre moment whilst on her morning commute to work yesterday after a man boarded and broke into dance in front of the rest of the carriage.

The 23-year old whipped out her mobile phone and began recording a video which opens on a view of herself as she eyes up the camera in bemusement.

On-screen text reads: “Someone send help I’m officially done with London.”

The camera then flips around to reveal an unidentified gentleman in the middle of the tube carriage, flanked on both sides by rows of commuters.

The man is wearing a dark blue dressing gown, a pair of sparkly grey shorts and a white t-shirt with the word ‘Homethings’ on it.

The entire get-up would suggest the man had just rolled out of bed, were it not for the pair of shiny black tap shoes he also has on.

Even more bizarrely, he looks to be grasping a red bottle in his left hand and a kitchen sponge in his right hand.

He appears to already be in the middle of his routine with the click-clack sound of his shoes echoing off the carriage walls, as he grooves his way down the carriage.

However, Molly appears to be the only person paying any mind to the man as the rest of the commuters look undeterred, staring at their phone screens trying not to make eye contact.

Molly uploaded the video to TikTok yesterday with the caption: “Casual tap dancer on the tube. See it, say it, please will someone sort it.”

The video has received over 120,000 likes and hundreds of comments from users who wrote the man off as just another eccentric London local, and noting the typical attitude of tube passengers.

One user wrote: “You always know when someone is a London native because they don’t even glance.”

Another commented: “Standard central line behaviour to be honest.”

A third wrote: “Because if you look they’ll engage with you!”

Another user said: “Honestly, I love London for this, like I can never feel self-conscious because there’s always someone weirder close by.”

A fifth replied: “If there was an Olympic sport of us Londoners being unbothered on the tube, we’d win gold every time.”

The leaflet handed out to commuters by the dancing man. Credits: Molly Clark.

Speaking today customer relations worker Molly said: “I was getting the overground to work and he got on at the same time as me at Shoreditch High Street.

“His dressing gown was closed on the platform so I thought he was just a bit odd, but then he did a full reveal in sparkly shorts.

“He was tapping down the centre of the tube, cleaning the doors and poles.

“There was a mixed response – some people were trying so hard not to make eye contact and others were filming as well.

“When he finished, a couple of people started clapping and he handed out leaflets.

“It was an unexpected start to the day but it was definitely memorable and put a smile on my coworkers’ faces when I showed them the video.”

The leaflet handed out by the man – since identified as Michael Lin, 31 – was advertising a company called Homethings – a cleaning product that appeared on Dragons’ Den.

The leaflet had an embedded QR code which takes viewers to a YouTube video showcasing Homethings’ advert for their latest product. a refillable eco-friendly cleaning spray.

As seen by Molly on the tube, the advert similarly depicts a man tap dancing whilst talking about the advantages of the product.

Homethings have since shared a number of TikTok videos that showcased a plethora of commuters reacting to their dancer as the company rated the reactions out of ten.

Addressing their bizarre ad campaign today a spokesperson for Homethings said: “It is hilarious to see the response that our tube tapper is getting.

“We took to the tube yesterday to promote our new TV ad campaign ‘Just Add Tap’.

“We wanted to bring our new ‘dancing dad’ character out into the real world in London’s busiest spots to shake up the (often dull) morning commute.

“We make planet-positive cleaning products that help people to clean their home without messing up the planet.

“The range includes our refillable tabletised eco cleaning sprays where all you have to do is Just Add Tap (water)- you can see our Tube Tapper holding a bottle of our Allthings multipurpose spray in the TikToks as he cleans the tube.”