FOOTIE fans have been left dismayed by Scots baller Kieran Tierney’s “miserable” interview for his new club.

The 26-year-old left back has signed on a season-long loan for Spanish La Liga side real Sociedad from Arsenal, who he joined from boyhood club Celtic in 2019 for a then-club record fee of £25m.

Despite winning the FA Cup with the Gunners in 2020, the Scot has found opportunities hard to come by at the Emirates Stadium and was replaced by Ukrainian Olaksandr Zinchenko last season.

This season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has allowed the 39-capped international to find much needed game time in Spain.

However, in an interview-style video posted by his new side, fans were quick to notice Tierney’s subdued attitude, with some positing that the defender “doesn’t want to be there”.

The video opens with Tierney, dressed in a Real Sociedad polo shirt, sitting in the club’s dressing room as an off-screen interviewer introduces him.

Presented in a speedy back-and-forth style, the interviewer opens by asking the former Celtic starlet for his full name, to which he simply replies: “Kieran Tierney.”

The interviewer then asks for Tierney’s nickname, which he answers: “KT.”

The Scotsman replies with short responses and an expressionless look as the interviewer asks: “A childhood idol?”

Tierney says: “Henrik Larsson.”

The interview ponders: “A match you will never forget?”

An almost upset-looking Tierney says: “My first Celtic and Rangers league match.”

The interview continues: “If you didn’t play as a left-back, in which position would you like to play?”

The Scotsman ponders this, saying “Maybe centre back”, without elaborating any further.

The interviewer continues, asking Tierney whether he would rather score or assist a goal, with Tierney bluntly answering the latter.

He is then asked which stadium he would like to play in, to which Tierney replies, with little enthusiasm, “Real Arena”, despite it being the home ground of his new club.

Asked what his dream in football is, Tierney appears to almost brush the question off, replying: “To win so many trophies.”

The interviewer concludes, asking: “And finally, what advice did Martin Odegaard give you?”

Referencing his Arsenal teammate and fellow former Sociedad player, Tierney reveals: “He said ‘you will love this club and you will love the people so just go and enjoy’.”

The video was shared to social media by Real Sociedad on Tuesday with the caption: “Pin Pon Challenge with Kieran Tierney.”

The clip has since received over 34,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans left concerned by Tierney’s seemingly miserable attitude.

One user sarcastically wrote: “He looks so happy.”

Another commented: “Seems like a right bundle of joy. Definitely someone you’d want to be in the dressing room with.”

A third replied: “He doesn’t want to be there, Arsenal have made a mistake with this one.”

Another said: “He’s so depressed to be there. I’m gutted it’s not worked out at Arsenal.”

A fifth added: “He looks miserable. Come home KT.”

Another quizzed: “He’s probably pissed off and very confused that he’s one of the best fullbacks in Europe but about 27th choice left back at Arsenal.”

Speaking in his unveiling press conference to the media, Tierney said: “I left because last season I couldn’t play a lot and what I wanted was to play a lot of games and I wanted to try to do it at Real.

“I don’t have any problem with Arsenal. Knowing that Real wanted to have me here, feeling all the love from the people here was very good.

“Being in the Basque Country, having the experience of living here and playing in La Liga, is something I am very proud of. I hope things are going very well for me here.”

Fellow Scot David Moyes managed the San Sebastián club from November 2014 until he was sacked after a poor start to the following campaign just a year later in November 2015.

Real Sociedad currently sit in 12th place having drawn their opening three games, and have been drawn into group D in the Champions League where they will face Inter Milan, Benfica and Red Bull Salzburg.