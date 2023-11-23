TEN SCOTS bands will ‘Come Together’ to perform over 100 of The Beatles greatest hits for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The charity gig held in Edinburgh will take place at the Assembly Roxy from 3pm until 11pm on Saturday.

All of the money raised through ticket sales and donations will go to the foundation, which supports those suffering from Motor Neuron Disease (MND), and invests in research to find treatments, ultimately working towards a cure for the disease.

Organiser Stuart McGachan and his father Patrick, who passed away following his battle with MND last week.

Organiser Stuart McGachan said: “The marathon has been inspired by my Dad’s love of The Beatles, passed down to the whole of our family throughout his life.

“He sadly lost his battle with Motor Neuron Disease last week.

“He was an amazing dad, grandad, husband, father-in-law, and friend who brought us all together.

“This week has been tough, and the show will be too, but it gives us great comfort knowing that he passed away knowing that we were doing this for him, and everyone suffering directly or indirectly through this horrible disease.

“The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation has been a joy to work with, along with the amazing

musicians that have volunteered their time and talents. It’s been a welcome distraction to what’s been going on, and we hope we can make you all proud.”

Stuart is originally from Edinburgh but now lives in Columbus, Ohio, where they host a Beatles marathon every December.

It has flourished into a major event in the Columbus music calendar with video messages being sent by Sir Paul McCartney and bandmate Sir Ringo Starr.

Tickets for Edinburgh’s first Beatles Marathon can be purchased in advance via the Assembly Roxy website, and donations can be made via JustGiving.

It is a family-friendly event and children are welcome to attend along with the rest of the family.

The Edinburgh charity gig is taking place just weeks after the release of Now And Then by The Beatles.

Producers used artificial intelligence to isolate vocals recorded by John Lennon over 50 years ago, to create the band’s final song, which shot to Number 1 in the UK Official Charts.

Organisers of the marathon are hoping that this iconic release will see Edinburgh-based Beatles fans ‘Twist and Shout’ their way to Assembly Roxy, to enjoy more of the band’s hits.



If you are looking to join in-person, the planned running order is as follows:



15:15 – The Charles Hawtrey Ban

15:50 – Dave Mack

16:10 – Heads Up

16:45 – Mountain People

17:20 – Kings of Marigold

18:25 – Sebastian Dangerfield

19:35 – Monticule

20:35 – The Average White Album Band

21:30 – Lollapalooza

22:00 – Unrising Sun

