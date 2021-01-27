New board to implement additional protections for domestic abuse victims

JUSTICE Secretary Humza Yousaf has confirmed that there will be a Scottish Government-led board that will be set up to implement additional protections for domestic abuse victims.

The new board will be set up to ensure the “effective implementation of proposed new measures.”

Mr Yousaf confirmed the move after responding to a Parliamentary committee stage one report on the Scottish Government Domestic Abuse (Protection) (Scotland) Bill.

The measures include giving powers to the police and courts to remove suspected abusers from victim’s homes, ban them from re-entering the home, and contacting or approaching the victim.

The all-party Justice Committee backed the general principles of the proposed legislation while highlighting some issues to be considered and making recommendations about how the enhanced protective orders would operate effectively.

The Justice Secretary said: “I am grateful to the Committee for its detailed consideration of the Bill, and to those who gave evidence on the plans.

“I have carefully considered the committee’s views and recommendations, taking on board their specific points.

“We will establish an implementation board, which will oversee preparations for the new system of protective notices and orders involving key partners including Police Scotland.

“The Board will consider a number of the issues concerning the practical operation of the scheme that have been highlighted by the Justice Committee.

“If passed, the Bill will provide powers to the police and courts to remove suspected abusers from victim’s homes, ban them from re-entering the home, and contacting or approaching the victim.

“The Bill would also provide powers for social landlords to change a tenancy to remove a perpetrator of abuse from the victim’s home, enabling them to remain in the family home.

“We will continue to work closely with parliament and stakeholders as the bill progresses to the next stage.”

Other issues to be considered include concerns over the suggested level of the evidential threshold which would enable a domestic abuse protection order or a domestic abuse protection notice to be made.

Mr Yousaf has now written to the Committee, responding to each of the recommendations. His letter can be found here .