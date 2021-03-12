SCOTS golfer Robert MacIntyre has managed to land a “one in a million shot” after sinking an impressive backwards chip – while using his weak hand.

While practising before a round at the famous Sawgrass golf course in Florida in the US, the 24-year-old managed to pull off the lucky shot.

Robert posted a video of his amazing shot onto his Twitter page on Wednesday as he practiced on the 17th of the famous course.

In the video, Robert, originally from Oban, Argyll and Bute, can be seen standing with his back to the flag.

He looks over his shoulder in an attempt to line himself up with the hole, clutching a pitching wedge.

Robert then chips the ball directly behind him, hitting it perfectly straight.

Robert is known for being left handed, however clutches the club in his right hand – which makes it even more impressive.

He watches as the ball flies uphill towards the hole and then successfully rolls into the hole.

The sportsman can be seen standing triumphantly with his hands in the air as he celebrates his impressive shot.

As he walks to retrieve his ball, Robert and the cameraman laugh in astonishment that he managed to hole the shot.

Since he shared the clip on Wednesday, his clip has gone viral and been viewed over 320,000 times and left Twitter users shocked.

@GarryW1lliamson said: “Not even the left hand!! What a boy.”

@IanMacL21065796 posted: “Better than most doing it conventional.”

@GordonHotson commented: “That really is a one in a million shot. Fabulous skill and dexterity, but then he is Scottish.”

Robert is currently ranked as number 42 in the world at golf and is currently competing in the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

He turned professional back in 2017 and competes on the European Tour.