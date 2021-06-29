Scots youngster bags his first hole in one – at just seven-years-old

A SCOTS youngster has bagged his first hole in one – at just seven-years-old.

Luke Duncan scored an ace on the par three ninth hole on the St Olaf course at Cruden Bay Golf Club in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The hole was playing 102 yards from the junior tee and the Cruden Bay local knocked it in using a six iron.

Luke has been playing golf for the past two years and was shocked after landing the shot.

Coincidentally, Luke’s dad Stuart, 38, had a hole in one at the same hole last year.

And upon arriving at the club restaurant, Luke was given a special sweet treat from club staff as a reward.

Luke’s proud mum Mandy Summers posted about the achievement on Facebook later on the same day.

Dozens of golf fans and family members took to the post to congratulate the youngster on his skills.

Alan Dougan said: “Good boy. 68 years on this earth and I’ve still not got one.”

Adrian Whalley said: “Amazing. Well done Luke.

“Is it the youngest hole in one at Cruden Bay Golf Club?”

Doreen Duncan said: “That’s fantastic Luke what an achievement for a seven-year-old.

“Your granda had to wait 61 years!”

George Moir said: “Well done Luke , you hit your six iron further than I can, congratulations.”

Hamish McNaughton commented: “Brilliant.

“I have been a member for over 50 years and haven’t managed one yet.”

And Ryan Hamilton added: “These are the stories you wanna see. Well done.”

Staff at Cruden Bay presented Luke with a custard doughnut with strawberries and blueberries alongside a message saying “well done”.

Speaking today, delighted Luke said: “I just aimed up the middle of the green.

“It rolled up towards the hole. My dad wasn’t sure if it went through the back or in the hole.

“It just felt great when I saw it was in.

“I’ve played golf for two years. I’ve had a couple of close ones before but this was my first hole in one.”

Luke’s dad Stuart, who has a handicap of 12 and was there with Luke and his other son Jake, 10, said: “I was just delighted for him.

“The three of us left our clubs and just ran to the green.

“I don’t think he knew what to do with himself. He just couldn’t stop running around the green.

“It was just shock at first, but I was full of pride too.

“I think it’s almost certain he’ll be better than his dad one day.”

Stuart added: “The staff couldn’t have been more delighted for him.

“We live right beside the course, so most of them have known him since before he was old enough to even play.

“They were wanting to hug him, but obviously they couldn’t because of Covid.

“Some of them looked like they were nearly in tears, and one woman said it actually made her week.

“I was absolutely delighted with the club’s reaction.”