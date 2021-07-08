TESCO are being ridiculed by their rivals after trying to incorporate their name into the phrase “It’s Coming Home”.



The supermarket chain joined in the excitement on Twitter yesterday ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi final against Denmark.



They tweeted: “For anyone who ever wondered about the origin of our name… #ItsComingHome”



The tweet was accompanied by an image saying “Ites coming home.”



The tweet now has over 1000 likes, but several other companies have replied with equally questionable attempts to slot their name into the football phrase.



Sainsbury’s replied: “Itsainsbury’s Coming Home?”



Iceland commented: “It’s coming home to England” with letters in red spelling out the word Iceland.



Coop commented: “Step aside… it’s Cooping home, surely?”



Dash cam manufacturers NextbaseUK said: “Hope we don’t get red carded for this…” with an image saying “It’s (Dash) Caming Home”



Burger King UK said: “It’s Burger KomING home.”



Jet2 added an image saying “jet.2coming home.”



Hundreds of people ridiculed Tesco for the dodgy pun.



@tonylewis92 said “Glad I switched to Lidl now.”



@Jamie_Eightt replied: “We couldn’t find any budget in our Marketing department so we’ve offered you this substitution.”



@zakajam added: “Wow at a stretch this one”



England won their semi-final 2-1 after extra time to reach their first major tournament final since 1966.