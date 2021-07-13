Bank to give students fifty pounds after opening an account

A BANK is launching a new student account which will offer every student £50 cash and a four-year tastecard membership.

The Royal Bank of Scotland will pay £50 within 10 days of the account opening and hopes this will help students prepare for their new life at university.

The tastecard membership is designed to help students make the most of their university experience and enjoy going out again without breaking the bank, offering discounted meals at hundreds of restaurants and takeaways.

The bank’s student account also comes with a £2000 interest free overdraft, available in the first year of study, which will help students manage their money and spread the cost of studying.

Andy Nicholson, Royal Bank’s Student Account Expert said: “The last year has been one of the toughest for young people and we want to help students to celebrate what they have achieved and help prepare them for life at university.

“It is the first time we have offered a cash incentive on our student account and this combined with the tastecard membership will hopefully help every student make the most of their university experience.”

To be eligible for the account a student must be studying at a UK university or college and be completing a full-time course lasting at least two years.

Within 30 days of account opening new customers need to register for online or mobile banking and opt to receive paperless statements and will then receive £50 cash and a four-year tastecard membership.

A Royal Bank student account can be opened online at www.rbs.co.uk.