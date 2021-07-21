A SCOTS photographer has snapped stunning images of a herd of stags cooling down in a loch as temperatures in Scotland continue to soar.

Landscape photographer Ian Biggs captured the herd cooling off in the River Tummel in Kinloch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross early this morning.

Amazing images show around a dozen large stags dipping their hooves in the water just metres from the rocky riverbank.

A second picture shows the gang of stags deeper in the water with an old stone bridge and stunning hills in the background.

While one shot shows how the stags trotted so far in to cool down, the water reached the tops of their legs.

At one point the stags appeared to have spotted Ian and were captured looking directly at the camera.

Speaking today Ian, 61, who lives locally, said: “I was on my way to the shop over the bridge in the background and saw the stags.

“So I nipped home for the camera and went further downstream to get the bridge in the background to make a better shot.

“I just waded out in my shoes and socks to get the best angle.

“The stags are always around the village and a common sight. I’ve seen them in the river a few times and the light was better this morning so it was worth the wet feet.

“They drew quite a crowd on the bridge from holiday makers and locals alike.”

The avid photographer shared the snaps to Facebook captioned: “The stags cooling off in the river this morning, it’s a warm one already.”

Social media users have been left in awe by the stunning shots.

Judith Langlands-Scott said: “Oh wow! This is an amazing sight! Thank you!”

Rab Macnab said: “Cracking pics.”

While Nick Price added: “Brilliant images.”

The soaring temperatures in Scotland are set to continue with temperatures hitting up to 27C today.