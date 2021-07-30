1902 announces return to Edinburgh Fringe for fourth year

POPULAR Fringe show 1902 is set to return to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe for its fourth year after a highly successful first tour out of Scotland.

The show returns to the capital from August 6th to 30th at the Leith Arches following years of large audience turn outs.

The play follows the highs and lows of a group of Hibernian fans as their dream of watching their team play at the 2016 Scottish Cup Final descends into chaos.

The story follows characters, Deeks (Nathan Scott-Dunn) , Sambo (Alexander Arran Cowan), Zippy (Cameron Docker) and Frankie (Josh Brock) in their quest to watch the 2016 Scottish Cup Final.

But the groups dream is hindered at every opportunity by violent thug Craig Turnbull (Jonny Tulloch) who seeks to make the boys suffer at every waking moment.

The performance explores themes of grief, drug abuse and the darker side of Scottish football, while also showing the audience the better qualities of the game and brotherhood.

The show’s creator Nathan Scott-Dunn said: “I wanted to write a story that examines this world from a different perspective.

“At family gatherings and nights with pals I’ve had a good look at them and thought I could write a play about you lot, so that’s exactly what I did.

“1902 is an exploration of friendship and the loyalty which is the foundation of said friendships and where that loyalty stems from – in this case, football.”

“The show is a gallus story of hope, class and humour from a brazen, authentic new voice.

“It delves into the hallowed world of Scottish football a game that reaches every facet of society and splits Edinburgh into the clans of Hearts and Hibs.

“The characters combat poverty, lack of opportunity, family dilemmas, love, camaraderie and the unique challenge of growing up Scottish and mad about football.

“With a group of such talented individuals I’m honoured to help bring this story to the stage and excited to reach audiences at its home in Edinburgh after the tough

time we’ve all had.”