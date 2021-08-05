Edinburgh’s 5 most Instagrammable bars revealed

A RECENT study has been released, ranking the top 5 Edinburgh bars that look best on social media.

The study from Uswitch found the most ‘Instagrammable’ Edinburgh bars using several factors including Instagram hashtags, followers, and ‘excellent’ TripAdvisor reviews to score each spot out of 60.

The bar taking the number one spot in Edinburgh was Tigerlily, a restaurant famed for beautiful hanging flower displays throughout the venue and is a go to for food and drink.

Tigerlily is located on 125 George Street, Edinburgh and its new Tanqueray Wall with flowers and a bench makes it appropriate for Instagram photos.

Second place was awarded to Brewhemia, found in the heart of Edinburgh with a cascading wall of flowers around the entrance.

The bar which has pints of tank beer, summer cocktails is found at 1A Market St, Edinburgh

The Cold Townhouse is a bar that can allow customers to pose under the beautiful purple flowers or soak in the views of the castle.

The iconic location deserves to be featured on social media and can be found on 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh.

Photo by @theblondeclick. Pose under the beautiful purple flowers or soak in the views of the castle, with so many opportunities for a picture this venue begs to be on your newsfeed.The Bon Vivant, founded 2008, although lacking a neon sign and flower wall still has its own unique thing to offer to an Insta feed.

The bar aimed to create a dining experience as good as you could get in Europe and with a long list of beers and cocktails and is on 55 Thistle St, Edinburgh.

Finishing off the top 5, The Devil’s Advocate is one of the oldest bars in the city to date with many beautiful opportunities to take Instagram photos.

You can head over to 9 Advocate’s Cl, Edinburgh to experience its mezzanine dining area and endless bottles of whiskey.