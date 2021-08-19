A SCOTS golfer had his first hole in one caught on camera – just three months after he took up the game.



Graham McFarlane scored an ace on the 5th hole at Lochgelly Golf Club in Fife on Tuesday.



During a round where the 38-year-old was playing to get a handicap, he holed a pitching wedge on the 138 yard par three.

And his golfing partner managed to capture the incredible moment on film, with all the golfers around them full of excitement.



The video shows Graham lining up the shot and firing it towards the flag.



The ball lands on the front of the green as two other golfers walk past, notice the camera and wave.



The ball then runs up the green and rolls into the hole to the delight of the golfers who have just walked past.



Graham raises his arms to the sky triumphantly as the man filming can be heard shouting “I’ve got it on video! I’ve got it on video!”



The video, which was originally posted on TikTok, was shared on a golf Facebook group by John Kirkcaldy, who was playing with Graham, on Tuesday night, with the caption: “3rd handicap card and you go get a hole in one”.

Golfing enthusiasts took to the post to congratulate Graham on his spectacular feat.



Ewan Fraser said: “Sell your clubs. It’s all downhill from there on” with a crying with laughter emoji.



Jay Richey wrote: “Congratulations…”



Gerry Campbell added: “Awesome… and some people play a lifetime and don’t have one”



Speaking today, Graham said: “I hit it really well.



“I just heard shouting from the group in front and then I started shouting.



“It was quality, it was my third card for my handicap and I was just trying to get a good score and I’ve done that!



“I don’t know why he was filming but it’s unbelievable that he got it on video.”