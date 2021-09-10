Hilarious video shows Josh Taylor pushing his fiancée into Firth of Forth

A HILARIOUS video shows adventurous Scots boxing champ Josh Taylor pushing his fiancée into the Firth of Forth – before jumping into the “freezing” water himself.



The the undisputed light welterweight made the most of the beautiful Scottish weather yesterday as he took the plunge in Cockenzie Harbour, East Lothian.

Despite the blue skies and sunshine, the 30-year-old described the water as “freezing” after spontaneously pushing his fiancée, Danielle Murphy, off of the pier.

The hilarious video shows Danielle, wearing an orange top and black mesh sports leggings, playfully pushing back against Taylor who is edging her closer to the pier edge.

Taylor, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, then gives his beloved partner a swift shove, sending her off the edge and plummeting into the cold sea water waiting below.



Whilst hurtling towards the water Danielle lets out a short scream before impact.



Taylor is seen giggling to himself before Danielle surfaces and shouts out in shock of the ice cold firth.



Taylor then cannonballs into the water himself, splashing Danielle, as the person filming shouts “f***ing quality”.



A third person then also jumps into the water before the man filming instructs them all to “smile” and laughs.



Taylor posted the video to Instagram and Twitter yesterday, with the caption: “A beautiful Scottish day chucking @Dani_murphy92 and myself in the freezing Firth of Forth for a wee swim whilst visiting the Auld Mother”.



The video now has over 84,000 views and 400 likes, with dozens of people commenting on Taylor’s hilarious antics.



Taylor’s trainer Ben Davison said: “Who said romance is dead?”



Taylors mum, Diane Taylor even replied to give him a telling off, saying: “what do you mean auld?”



@barrera09 commented: “Brilliant.”



@fionaolton added: “Aww brilliant.. Beautiful day for it!”

@quin.sheila wrote: “Must be love.”



Taylor defeated Jose Ramirez in May this year to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion of the world.



His next bout is against Jack Caterall on the18th December at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.