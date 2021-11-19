Line of Duty star Martin Compston watches Josh Taylor train in Las Vegas

LINE of Duty star Martin Compston paid a visit to his friend Josh Taylor’s training session in Las Vegas yesterday.

The Scots actor, best known for playing DC Steve Arnott, is a boxing fan and struck up a friendship with Taylor in the last couple of years.

Compston, who splits his time between Greenock, Inverclyde and Las Vegas, was spotted watching as Taylor went through the motions in the ring.

The 37-year-old was captured standing on the apron of the ring in a gym with his forearms resting on the ropes as he watched Taylor train.

Compston watched on as Taylor, 30, showed off his nimble footwork before throwing a couple of jabs into the pads held by his trainer Ben Davison.

A short clip of Compston’s visit was shared on Twitter by iFL TV presenter Umar Ahmed yesterday.

The clip has been viewed over 1,000 times.

Social media users were quick to comment on the video expressing their delight at seeing the two Scots together.

@Tashirasbubble said: “Nice to see Martin supporting Josh out there.”

Another social media users was quick to lay down the gauntlet to Compston with one tongue-in-cheek comment suggesting he put money on the line.

@StevenWardsw commented: “I challenge Martin to a fight on YouTube for £8 million if he supplies the £8 million.”

Taylor is in Vegas training ahead of his homecoming fight in February of next year where he will try to defend his undisputed light-welterweight belts.

Compston bought a home in Vegas after marrying his partner Tianna Flynn in June 2016.