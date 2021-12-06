AN AMAZON delivery driver has been sacked after being filmed “opening customers packages” in his van.

Shocked customer Caz Brown couldn’t believe what she was seeing when she looked outside her window on Wednesday and spotted the driver rifling through parcels.

The 35-year-old had just had a delivery from the same driver and claims she saw him then open up around four parcels while sitting in the driver’s seat.

Caz quickly took out her phone to film the driver in the act outside her home in Newent, Gloucestershire.

A shocking video shows the driver reaching over to the passenger seat and grabbing a small box.

He then appears to open the box and looks at the contents before sliding it back into the packaging.

The driver then puts the package that he opened back onto the passenger seat as more packaging can be seen in the foot-well area.

The clip then ends after he puts his key back into the ignition before driving off.

Speaking today, Caz said: “I was upstairs hoovering when he came.

“I collected my parcel, went back up the stairs to continue and saw the van parked outside still so I watched him from the bedroom window.

“I noticed him opening parcels and checking what was in them.

“He kept looking back up the drive suspiciously, in case someone came round the corner.

“He opened about three or four packages and then drove off.

“My package hasn’t been opened as it was taped shut with the Amazon tape so clearly it would have been obvious if it was tampered with.

A spokesperson for Amazon today said: “We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers.

“We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to make this right.

“The delivery associate will no longer be delivering on behalf of Amazon.”