Tributes paid to popular Scots piper, 17, following death

TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular young Scots piper who passed away aged 17.

Friends and family have taken to social media to honour Warren Graham following his death on Tuesday.

Loved ones who knew the talented teen shared photographs of Warren who “was never happier than when playing his bagpipes”.

The teen, from Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, was well known for his “cheeky” sense of humour and for bagpiping at weddings and events around the country.

Known as the Killie Piper, Warren helped teach at EPIC East Ayrshire Pipe Band where he was considered “a huge source of inspiration for young people”.

He was also part of the Kilmarnock Pipe Band who paid tribute today while saying they were devastated by the loss of their friend.

The group also told people to reach out for help if they are struggling.

Paul Warren, pipe major of Kilmarnock Pipe Band, today said that Warren’s mum Joan Graham told him: “If it wasn’t yesterday, it would have been another day”.

In a statement given to Paul to read out to his pipe band, Joan said: “He had Paul wrapped around his little finger. Nobody else would get away with what Warren got away with in the band.

“The band was his happy place and his memory there must live on. There has to be a Warren Graham award at both the band and at EPIC, Warren’s band fees every year will pay for the trophies.”

A statement from the Kilmarnock Pipe Band today said: “He was one of those special people you meet in life, who had no idea how much of an impact he made on everyone around him.

“He was super smart and always had a funny quip or cheeky comment to roast the pipe major, bringing joy and laughter to us all.

“He was a big supporter of Scottish Independence, Scots Leid and Kilmarnock Football Club, but he was never happier than when playing his bagpipes, and was rarely seen without them.

“He was a fantastic player and had such great potential not just as a player, but also as an instructor as he had recently started as a trainee instructor with our feeder programme.

“Showing solidarity with Warren was the inspiration behind our ‘Walk to the Worlds’ fundraiser, in which we raised money towards local mental health charity Beautiful Onside & Out.

“We’re devastated that Warren didn’t feel able to reach out for help, and implore anyone facing a similar struggle to please reach out to family, friends or professionals.

“The world is a darker place to be missing such an amazing young man and our band will never be the same without him.

“We send our condolences and love to Warren’s parents, brothers and sister, and ask you all to check in on those you love and hold them extra tight.

“He was and always will be Ayrshire’s Finest. Rest easy buddy, we’ll never forget you.”

Daniel Mcewan, believed to be Warren’s cousin, shared a photograph on Facebook of Warren with his pipes, writing: “The world is going to be a lot quieter without you! L

“Losing you at only 17-year-old is absolutely sickening!”

Warren’s brother, Aaron Graham, posted an old photograph of the pair together, and later wrote: “He is at peace now.

He later responded to a comment, adding: “…talented boy, literally had the world at his feet.”

Hundreds of people who knew Warren left tributes to the Scots teen.

Gillian Hood Murray said: “So sad condolences to his family and friends.”

Alison Maitland said: “Oh my goodness, this is absolutely awful. I’m so sorry to hear this. Rest in peace young man.”

Sherreen Stevenson said: “This is so sad, rest in peace Warren. Such a lovely young man. Thinking of all his family.”

Lee Young said: “Such sad news, it was always a pleasure to hear him playing.”

A Police Scotland spokesman today said: “We are unable to provide any further information unless provided with an address due to data protection.”