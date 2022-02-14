Scottish charity welcomes applications for board of trustees

A SCOTTISH charity is welcoming applications for its board of trustees.

Hostelling Scotland has opened applications for new members to help shape the future of hostelling in Scotland.

The not-for-profit charity welcomes visitors from across the world and provides affordable, welcoming accommodation in some of Scotland’s most well-known locations.

For over 90 years Hostelling Scotland has been providing warm and welcoming accommodation for guests throughout the UK and world wide.

The charity organisation has over 60 youth and affiliate hostels across Scotland and hopes to build on the momentum of its 90th birthday celebrations.

The organisation is particularly interested in individuals with experience in:

Managing operational change

Charity/ corporate governance

Law

Risk management

Property management

Announcing the launch of the annual call for nominations to stand for election to the Board of Trustees, CEO, Margo Paterson said: “We’re looking for highly motivated individuals and welcome applications from candidates across all age groups, backgrounds, skills and experiences to join our board of trustees.

“If you’re looking for a new and exciting challenge, we would love to hear from you.”

Nomination forms must be completed by Wednesday 9th March 2022 and applicants must be aged 18 years or over.

Those interested in applying for the positions are asked to email [email protected]scotland.org.uk.