A SCOTS clothing brand has created a unique tartan to reflect the country’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Great Scot announced yesterday that all profits from their officially registered Ukraine Forever tartan will go to The Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

The company, based in Keith, Moray, created the tartan to show Scotland’s support to Ukraine during their battle against Russia.

The tartan has been officially registered.

The tartan comprises both countries’ flags – yellow, blue and white – fused together and has been officially registered on The Scottish Register of Tartans.

Items available in the tartan include kilts, scarfs, waistcoats, picnic blankets and even ponchos.

Prices range from £5 to £525 and are available to pre-order now for delivery in May.

Skye McCoy, one of the founders of Great Scot, took to Facebook on Tuesday to reveal their exciting creation, writing: “Well we did it.

“This tartan is called Ukraine Forever.

“The Great Scot team meticulously designed it to reflect Scotland’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine; one sovereign nation to another.

“The colour elements of both flags are fused together.

“It’s a strong and emotive tartan. It will endure.

“The Ukraine Forever tartan will be a key part of our company’s fund raising efforts to support the Ukrainian Humanitarian appeal and the related Disasters Emergency.

“We will weave, we will cut and we will sew for a better tomorrow.”

The post has received over 6,000 shares and hundreds of comments from people who loved the new tartan.

Jane Cunningham said: “I love that tartan, it looks so fresh and beautiful.

“It’s wonderful that you have created a new tartan in solidarity with Ukraine.”

Jeanette Guest said: “It is absolutely beautiful.

All profits from sales will go to The Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

“I love the idea it represents.

“Thank you.”

Kathy Gruell Deak said: “Thank you.

“I am both Scottish and Ukrainian.

“Heart swelling.

“Eyes full of tears.

“It’s beautiful.”

Katya Ponich said: “This is amazing, thank you.

“My heritage is Ukrainian/Scottish, so this makes me smile.”

Samantha McColeman said: “This is so beautiful and perfect and amazing and I have seldom been more proud of my Scottish ancestry.

“This is a true partnership.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine over two weeks ago, more than £100 million has been raised for Ukraine in the UK.

Money is being used to provide aid to the worst affected areas.

The Disasters Emergency Committee said since their appeal was launched they had raised over £1 million a per hour.