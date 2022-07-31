Sunday, July 31, 2022
EntertainmentFestival FringePREVIEW - Maureen Langan - Don't Make Me Hate You
EntertainmentFestival Fringe
0
54
More by Cara Blackhall

PREVIEW – Maureen Langan – Don’t Make Me Hate You

COMEDIAN Maureen Langan is unpacking her hysterical outrage and bringing the laughs to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her show Don’t Make Me Hate You.

You can catch Maureen at 32 Below from 4 August.

Deadline Fringe Previews

Don’t Make Me Hate You is a smart, laugh-out-loud look at life’s absurdities and the people in it.

Langan uses her quick wit and astute observations to lambast politicians, reality stars, hipsters, cougars and the easily triggered.

Maureen is coming to Edinburgh to escape America for a while. (Image supplied with release credit Bob Johnson)

Making her fourth visit to Edinburgh, Langan is an award-winning talk show host and commentator who worked for Bloomberg Television & Radio.

She has interviewed comedy legends Joan Rivers and George Carlin throughout her career.

She has also performed on Broadway with Rosie O’Donnell and has shared the stage with Robin Williams, Paula Poundstone, and Steven Wright.

She’s been featured on Dry Bar Comedy, Gotham Live, Comics Unleashed and HBO.

Previous articlePREVIEW- Amy Gledhill- The Girl Before The Girl You Marry
Next articlePREVIEW- Pretty Knickers Productions- Salamander

Related Stories

About

Deadline News
Suite 6, Bonnington Bond,
2 Anderson Place,
Edinburgh
EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 516 3433

Useful Links

Social