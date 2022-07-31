PREVIEW – Maureen Langan – Don’t Make Me Hate You

COMEDIAN Maureen Langan is unpacking her hysterical outrage and bringing the laughs to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her show Don’t Make Me Hate You.

You can catch Maureen at 32 Below from 4 August.

Don’t Make Me Hate You is a smart, laugh-out-loud look at life’s absurdities and the people in it.

Langan uses her quick wit and astute observations to lambast politicians, reality stars, hipsters, cougars and the easily triggered.

Maureen is coming to Edinburgh to escape America for a while. (Image supplied with release credit Bob Johnson)

Making her fourth visit to Edinburgh, Langan is an award-winning talk show host and commentator who worked for Bloomberg Television & Radio.

She has interviewed comedy legends Joan Rivers and George Carlin throughout her career.

She has also performed on Broadway with Rosie O’Donnell and has shared the stage with Robin Williams, Paula Poundstone, and Steven Wright.

She’s been featured on Dry Bar Comedy, Gotham Live, Comics Unleashed and HBO.