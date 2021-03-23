A SCOTS couple who had their wedding cancelled due to Covid-19 have eloped to Skye during gale force winds to get married in their waterproof walking jackets.

Newlyweds Steven and Dionne Abbott couldn’t wait any longer so “nipped across” to the Isle of Skye from their home in Irvine, North Ayrshire to get hitched last month.

The couple got engaged on the island in 2019 and were due to be married last year before lockdown started.

But after having to cancel their big day, the loved-up pair decided they weren’t “going to let Covid-19 and gale force winds” stand in their way.

Steven and Dionne shared beautiful photographs of their intimate day on Facebook, prompting hundreds of well-wishes from strangers from across the world.

The incredible pictures show the couple getting wed in their waterproof walking gear with the Cuillin Hills as a backdrop and their golden retriever Fergus by their side.

Dionne posted about her special day on Facebook last week, writing: “I thought you guys might enjoy our recent wedding elopement on 21/02/21 in Skye.

“We were meant to be married in 2020 but Covid had other ideas.

“With things being so uncertain we decided to nip over to Skye and get married.

“We stuck to government guidelines strictly and our amazing photographer and fiddler were our witnesses – along with our dog Fergus, of course.

“Due to gale force winds on the 21st we decided just to get married in our walking gear and then got our pics taken a day later when the weather wasn’t blowin a hooley.

“It was baltic though.

“It was the most magical and special day of our lives.”

The following day, the newlyweds returned back to the same spot for a photo shoot in their wedding outfits.

Speaking today Dionne, 40, said: “We just wanted to be married and Covid-19 and gale force winds weren’t going to stand on our way.

“Steven was actually stuck out in Mumbai for four months during the first lockdown and then he got home for a few months and then got stuck out in Brunei for three and a half months, missing Christmas and New Year.

“I worked throughout Covid-19 which kept me busy but I only got to see my husband for four months last year.

“We got engaged in Skye in 2019 and we couldn’t imagine getting married anywhere else.

“We of course, missed our friends and family but the day was truly magical, intimate and special.”

Steven who is a subsea technical supervisor and Dionne who is a Senior health and social care worker for North Ayrshire Council were wed on the 21 February.

The couple plan to have a celebration with friends and family in 2022 when things return to normal.

Dionne’s Facebook post has been liked more than 5,500 times and attracted over 1,600 comments.

Jennifer Purcell said: “Oh just beautiful – congratulations guys love your attitude in adverse conditions- a great grounding for a long strong and happy marriage – all the very best.”

Julie MacNeill said: ” Just beautiful and very precious. Many congratulations to you all including Fergus. He was a fine groomsman.”

And Carol Dysart added: “Congratulations. We eloped too. 50 years married last month!”