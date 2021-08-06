Scottish whisky boards ship setting sail down the south of England

A Scotland based distillery has set sail on the world’s largest square-rigged sailing vessel.

Dingwall-based GlenWyvis Distillery’s premium gins, Quercus Alba and Quercus Robur, have officially set sail on board the Golden Horizon

The Golden Horizon had its inaugural voyage from Dover chartered by Tradewinds Voyages, GlenWyvis Distillery chairman David Graham.

David Graham, GlenWyvis Distillery Chairman, said: “It’s an honour to have our premium gins available on this magnificent ship and the synergies between us make the collaboration extra special.

“GlenWyvis Distillery is the world’s first and largest community owned distillery and the Golden Horizon is the world’s largest square-rigged sailing vessel, and I would like to be able to bring GlenWyvis Distillery’s inaugural release whisky to future Golden Horizon voyages.”

Mr Graham was on board the ship to share his knowledge of the the whisky with others and help give whisky tastings.

An independent gin tasting also took place, and that helped to confirm GlenWyvis’ Quercus Alba and Quercus Robur as premium gin favourites.

Maddie Taylor, Tradewind Voyage’s Marketing Manager, said: “There was much excitement on the Golden Horizon’s inaugural voyage along the south coast of England.

“Guests were able to enjoy some freedom and luxury on board this magnificent ship and were also keen to hear from David Graham about whisky and sample some for themselves.

“The gin drinkers were also well-catered for, selecting GlenWyvis Distillery’s Quercus Alba and Quercus Robur gins as their favourites. I’m delighted we can now offer these fantastic gins on board the Golden Horizon wherever she sails.”

The Golden Horizon was built with the intention of making it a near-replica of France II, an ocean-going vessel that was built back in 1913.

In its inaugural voyage, the ship took in ports along the South Coast, including Cowes, Dartmouth, Falmouth, Fowey, Plymouth, Portland and Torquay.