Cat owner dumps boyfriend after hearing call cat “f***ing worthless”

A CAT owner dumped her boyfriend and kicked him out after she overheard him telling her pet “You’re so f***ing worthless”.

Reddit user Catwoesthrowaway took to social media two weeks ago to ask the public if she was out of order for making the move against her partner.



The woman explained that her and her boyfriend had recently moved in together but that he was not a cat person.



She described her beloved kitten Millie as being her “baby girl” and revealed how her partner had previously told her to “get rid of the cat”.

And he had even called Millie “stuck up” before being overheard in the apartment saying “You’re so f***ing worthless” – unaware that his girlfriend was listening.



The woman ended up booting her boyfriend out of the apartment, before having second thoughts and later inviting him back.



But after posting the original thread, thousands of comments were left telling the cat owner that she should definitely break up with her partner.



On Thursday, the Reddit user shared an update confirming that she had taken the response on board and had now split up with her partner.



The posts read: “For context, my boyfriend and I recently moved in together. It’s something we’ve been talking about, and when his lease ended he moved into my apartment.



“I have a cat, Millie, who is my baby girl that I’ve had since she was a kitten.

“Back when my BF and I first started dating, he made the joke that if we were ever going to live together, he’d have to ‘get rid of that cat’, which I dismissed at the time.



“When he would come over he would ignore Millie, making jokes about how cats are stuck up, how much he’s a dog person.



“Fast forward to last night. I don’t think he realised I was in the kitchen when he came home.



“Millie was on the couch and I heard him go into the room and give this sigh.



“Before I could call out, I heard him say “You’re so f***ing worthless.”



“It terrified me, because I’ve never ever heard him speak with such malice. He sounded like a different person.



“It was just so cold and hostile that I panicked, and rushed out there to see him looking at Millie.



“I completely freaked out.



“He jumped and I scooped Millie up and told him to leave my apartment right now.



“I immediately started sobbing and holding Millie. I was shaking and she could tell I was upset and kept cuddling me.



“She calmed me down, and later when he text asking if he could come back, I said yes.



“I put Millie in the bedroom so we could talk.



“We were both a lot calmer, and I felt awful after he explained his side.



The cat owner continued: “I’ll often call Millie little names and he said he was just trying to be playfully mean too and misjudged his tone.”



And in her update, she added: “Everybody’s comments were extremely eye opening.



“I felt sick to my stomach reading about people afraid for Millie… and it had already crossed my mind honestly.



“We broke up. It’s my apartment, he wasn’t on the lease yet, and he’s going to go stay with his brother.”



The posts now have over 20,000 reactions, with over 4,000 people commenting in support of the woman’s decision.



MissPeskyFace said: “Millie was there first. Her life depends on you. He does not.



“I agree that man is going to do something to Millie if you keep him around. Listen to your gut on this one, you reacted that way for a reason.”



Brerosie33 said: “20 plus years ago I had a boyfriend who adored my cat . When we moved in together my cat loved him more than me.

“I married that man.”



Confident-Broccoli42 said: “My cousin’s husband killed her cat so she divorced him.



“You’re very smart breaking up.”



And Lindslindslindsss simply added: “Team Millie!”