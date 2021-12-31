Scot Squad star Grado shares his dad’s hilarious first attempt at voice note

Scot Squad star Grado shares his dad’s hilarious first attempt at a voice note.

The wrestlers dad sent him a hilarious voice message yesterday telling him what he’d bought him for New Years Day.

In the voice note, Grado’s father can be heard speaking very slowly, seemingly worried that if he didn’t do so his message would not be received.



He reads the message tentatively and clearly with some users suggesting he believed the recording would transferred into a text message.

He can be heard saying: “I have got you a steak pie.”

He posted a video of the note to Twitter yesterday, writing: “My faithers first WhatsApp voice note.”

The post has received over 220,000 views with more than 9,500 likes, 400 retweets and 200 comments.

The Two Doors Down star’s fans found the post hilarious, replying in their droves.

@ggh1992 said: “Haha did he think it was a voice to text thing?

“Superb.”

@simmy188867 wrote: “Brilliant.

“My dad put tonight’s Irish lottery numbers as his Facebook status thinking it’s google search.

“He’s 78 and not very technical, I’m just glad he’s not searching for the auld Willie Thorne because everybody would know.”

@RangersOle added: “Treasure that mate.

“Would give anything to still have my dad’s attempted voice notes.

“I lost him in September and can’t find them anywhere.”

@Precisionnn commented: “This is absolutely brilliant.

“My old boy still struggles with light switches, never mind sending a voice note.

“And I hope you enjoy your steak pie.”

@phil10barclay replied: “Brilliant, he left that voice note like when you text a landline message.”

Grado and his girlfriend welcomed their first child to the world early in November this year.

The entertainer and his girlfriend of three years took to social media earlier this year to announce they were expecting a baby as they shared a photo of a scan.