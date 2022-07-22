PREVIEW – Sasha Ellen – Creeps and Geeks

SASHA Ellen is bringing her comedy show Creeps and Geeks to the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

The show will explore the question “why can’t men and women be on the same team?”

The BBC Radio 4 Extra and Leicester Comedy Festival Best New Show Nominee 2022 takes a journey into unsafe spaces, encountering prosecco pests, level nine healers, and strangely sexy quiz masters.

Sasha co-wrote a sitcom shortlisted for BAFTA’s Rocliffe Competition and has written material for BBC Radio 4 Extra. (Photo by Karla Gowlett)

Sasha is aware of the hazards women take for granted and decides that shrugging them off isn’t good enough.

Sasha looks at the language around fear and comes up with an eye-watering solution to level up.

Canal-St has described the show as “hilarious and horrifying” and Broadway Baby believe the show is “genuinely engaging.”

Sasha’s first Edinburgh Fringe show, Signal Failure transferred to the Soho Playhouse in New York and a work-in-progress of Creeps and Geeks was nominated for Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Other live work by Sasha includes a comedy game show called Character Building which will also be at the Fringe this year.

Catch Creeps and Geeks from 4th August at Underbelly: Daisy, Bristo Square