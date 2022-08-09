Video shows 12-year-old’s hilarious reaction to gas and air

A HILARIOUS video shows a 12-year-old boy feeling a rollercoaster of emotions after being given gas and air.

Katie Walters filmed her son Rio Pridgeon while he was sitting in a hospital bed last Tuesday after being treated for a broken arm.

Shortly before, the schoolboy from Nottingham managed to bend two bones in his arm during a game of basketball with his friends.

Video shows the teen smiling away happily and wearing his stookie as he says: “Hi, this gas is making me feel weird.

“Why have I got a marshmallow on my arm? That doctor is really good.

“Oh my god, I’m well happy. I’m gonna cry, I’m gonna cry.”

Rio is then overcome with emotion and starts crying as he says: “I love them doctors. They made my arm better.”

Katie can be heard laughing while reassuring her son that his arm is all better.

Rio then says: “I still look cool with this”, as he points towards his beloved red Chicago Bulls top.

The video then skips to the youngster asking his mum: “Have I hit puberty? My voice has gotten really deep.

Katie responds: “I don’t know, you tell me”, before adding: “It’s the gas.”

A shocked Rio looks up at his mum hilariously asking: “It makes me hit puberty? Am I going to be a man? Am I actually gonna be a man?

“I’m gonna turn into, like, The Rock. Or Andrew Tate.”

The clip then ends while Rio is shown looking at his arm and around the hospital room.

Speaking today, Rio’s mum Katie said: “He was out playing basketball and landed funny on his arm and broke both bones to a 35 degree angle.

“He loves basketball and the Chicago Bulls.

“He has an amazing sense of humour. He thinks the video is hilarious, but he also can’t believe he said half the things once he came back around from it all.

“The doctors thought he was incredible and said that they see it day in and day out with all the children.

“I was trying to keep him calm as it was a frightening position to be in watching them pull his arm into place.

Rio was able to enjoy a burger with his good arm on the way home from the hospital.

“He handled it like the true champ that he is, so it just became funny the whole time.”

Katie posted the video on TikTok on Saturday, quickly racking up over 1.2 million views.

Over 136,000 people have liked the hilarious clip, with over 3,000 social media users leaving comments after being left in stitches.

One wrote: “Why have I just laughed and cried with him?”

Another said: “Bless his heart. ‘Does the gas make me hit puberty?’”

A third commented: “He’s gonna love the replay of this on his 18th birthday.”

A fourth said: “OMG he’s the funniest ever. ‘Have I hit puberty’. Still showed emotion and love for those doctors though. Bless him, sweet boy you have there.

A fifth wrote: “Gas sent him so mad he wants to be Andrew Tate.”