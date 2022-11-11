AN AMAZON customer was left disgusted after spotting her delivery driver ‘urinated’ on her driveway.

Rose-Marie Lynch couldn’t believe her eyes when she looked back at her CCTV footage to see the driver allegedly relieving himself just a few feet from her front door last Friday.

Footage shows the driver walking back to his white van, which is parked in Rose-Marie’s driveway in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, moments after delivering a parcel.

He then stands behind the opened van door and appears to look around for any cameras or people watching.

For around ten seconds he stands in the same spot looking down at the ground.

He then jumps back into his van before reversing out – exposing a large wet puddle that he left behind next to the front wheel.

Rose-Marie, 42, has been left fuming by the incident and complained to the popular delivery company.

Speaking today, she said: “I ordered from Amazon and the delivery driver urinated on our driveway before pulling off.

“I was horrified with disgust and couldn’t believe someone would undertake such an act on private property.

The driver does not work directly for Amazon but assists in delivering their parcels. (C) Rose-Marie Lynch

“This was the spot where I park my car and where my children exit the vehicle which would mean that they would have stood or slipped in it upon return from school pick up.

“The same delivery driver delivered another parcel to us this week and we realised when looking back at the CCTV that it was the same person. Clearly nothing has been actioned.

“The amount of time and effort to make this complaint and for it to be investigated is appalling.

“We have subscribed to Amazon Prime as we are high users of it but this experience is really making us think twice about ever using Amazon in the future.”

A spokesperson for Amazon today said: “We have very high standards for the delivery service providers we work with and how they serve customers.

“We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to make this right.”

Amazon is the largest private package courier in the UK and delivers around 5 billion parcels per year.