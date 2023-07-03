Scots mum’s life saved twice by daughter, 6, with help from Alexa

A SCOTS mum who received a heart transplant has told how her young daughter saved her life twice – using an Alexa smart speaker.

Emma Anderson, from Robroyston in Glasgow, was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy at 15 – a condition that makes the heart muscle too thick to function correctly.

The now-27-year-old told her daughter Darcey from a young age that she had a “sore heart” and taught her what to do if she became ill at home.

Now Darcey, 6, has stayed calm and composed on two separate occasions to help save her mum’s life when the need arose.

Emma’s daughter Darcey saved her mum on two occasions.

Emma received a life-saving heart transplant last year after being put on the urgent list following one of her regular check-ups by specialists from the Scottish National Advanced Heart Failure Service (SNAHFS) team, based at NHS Golden Jubilee in Clydebank.

When first diagnosed, her condition was being managed with medication before having two monitors fitted, which act like constant ECGs, and then an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

At the start of last year her ICD ‘fired’ three times in the space of two months, meaning her heart had stopped and the ICD shocked the heart into restarting.

Emma was 1 of 40 people to have a heart transplant in Scotland last year, a record number in a single year within the SNAHFS programme, Scotland’s only heart transplant centre based in the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital.

Speaking on her daughter’s heroics, Emma said: “We told Darcey that mummy had a sore heart so she’s always known I’ve had heart problems.

“I set up the Alexa so that if I passed out or was feeling unwell all she had to do was say, ‘Alexa, call help’, and that would call my mum who lives around the corner.

“And she’s had to call on Alexa a couple of times, she even called an ambulance on her own and that time I was in a really bad way. I’m so proud of her, she is a wee superstar!”

Emma added: “If I exerted myself too much, I would pass out. Sometimes even just walking would do it so I had to use a mobility scooter to pick Darcey up from school, which is only a five minute walk from my house.

“When I was on the routine transplant list I was told that I was being kept in after one of my regular check-ups and that I was going on the urgent list.

“I was 26 and had a 5-year-old daughter while I was in hospital away from my family so I was going out of my mind a little, but I knew I had to be there.

“If I’d left hospital I wouldn’t have lived past six months.

“Since my transplant I have a totally new life now. I can actually walk to school and pick her up and walk back again, something I could never do before.

“Over Easter I managed to take Darcey swimming and to the playpark, the farm park, simple things I wasn’t able to do before, I can do now. I’m able to be a mummy now.”

Whilst recovering in hospital, Emma created a TikTok video with images of different stages of her heart journey using Scots singing star Tom Walker’s song, The Best Is Yet To Come.

Walker himself was so touched by her clip that he invited Emma down to his recording studios in London to be part of a video featuring ordinary people who had inspired him from videos they had posted online.

The emotional video features domestic abuse survivors, people who have been through tough time and people with physical and mental health issues, and aims to offer hope that things can and do get better.

In the video, Emma dedicates her participation to her organ donor.

Emma added: “The song really helped me through my journey from before and after my transplant and then Tom contacted me and asked me to go down to London and be part of his music video to raise awareness.

“So I went down and did that with other people who were absolutely incredible, who had been through a lot in life too, and it was so nice of Tom to recognise that through his inspiring music.

“Like the lyrics say, I definitely think the best is yet to come for me thanks to my organ donor.”

Following her transplant Emma spent weeks in hospital as a result of complications, but she recovered just in time to marry husband Conner, a mechanic, in July last year.

Emma said: “Getting a transplant is a very hard road, it’s not easy.

“I was on life support and all sorts of other treatments after my operation for a long while, and my muscles deteriorated so much I couldn’t walk any more.

“The only thing I seemed to care about once I was better was learning to walk again so I could walk down that aisle and get married.

“I was literally discharged just over a week before the wedding, I still had stitches in walking down the aisle.

“It’s very difficult to put into words how grateful I am to my donor.

“It’s horrible to think someone had to lose their life for me to live, but it has given me the chance to get married, see my daughter grow up and be a mum.

“I was broken thinking I wouldn’t see Darcey go on to secondary school. The chance this person and their family has given me is something my family and I could never repay.”

Chief Executive of NHS Golden Jubilee, Gordon James, said: “As we celebrate 75 years of the NHS, Emma’s inspiring story shows us how valuable and crucial the life-saving care the NHS provides is to our patients.”