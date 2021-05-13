A RENOWNED psychic has told a care worker to “make the most of the next three years” that she has left after being asked for a refund.

Amanda Molloy, whose clients include Cheryl Cole and murdered Jamie Bulger’s mum Denise, made the shocking comments to Lauren Dent over social media in February.

Lauren’s friend Rebecca Mitchell shared screenshots of the psychic’s conversation with Amanda on Facebook last Friday in a bid to warn others about the medium.

In the messages, Amanda is shown responding to Lauren through private Facebook messenger – ten months after the 26-year-old had requested a refund.

In the conversation exchange, the medium writes: “Make the most of the next three years, most important time left, thanks.”

Lauren, from Chester-le-Street, Durham, said she was left feeling anxious after the

spiritualist’s eerie comments.

Her friend, Rebecca Mitchell, 27, shared screenshots of the messages on a Facebook scammers page on Tuesday, writing: “Spiritualist AMANDA MOLLOY AVOID!

“‘Make the most of the next three years, most important time left’. Why would you say that to a customer who hasn’t done you any wrong?

“My friend is a big believer of these people and for someone so well known to say this.

“Why would someone want to inflict worry on someone who wants money back, that is rightfully theirs!?

“Lauren and myself have been blocked by Amanda.

“Lauren and a few other girls have also not been given refunds for the spaces they had booked but didn’t receive the service.”

Screenshots of the messages, sent from Amanda’s personal Facebook page, read: “Hi Lauren, yes send you bank details and we will send your £10 deposit back, thanks.

“Thank you, can you book you in Friday.”

Lauren responded: “Book me in? I don’t wanna be hooked in.”

Amanda, who claims she was banned from her local church for being so spot-on with her readings, responded writing: “Hi Lauren, I messaged you a few weeks ago to send it to you , ask you bank details, you read it but never got back, strange.

“Not a problem, make the most of the next three years, most important time left, thanks.”

Shocked by the response, Lauren quickly asked: “Most important time left? What’s that supposed to mean?”

Laura claims Amanda then stopped responding to messages and blocked her.

The mum-of-one has since branded Amanda the “Blair Witch” after leaving her with anxiety over what could happen to her in three years’ time.

Speaking today, Lauren, said: “She did three people out of six and said she was too drained and needed to go home.

“She said she would come back and do the rest on a Wednesday but I worked a Wednesday so messaged and asked if she could swap days or if I could just have my money back.

“She read my messages but didn’t reply, then almost a year later she messaged me asking for my bank details.

“I hadn’t replied to her for four days because I’d been in a really bad place so when I actually got round to replying to her she was fuming I hadn’t replied sooner.

“I explained what had gone on then she replied saying ‘enjoy your last three years’ and then she blocked me.

“So I never got my money back, a kind woman commented on the status I uploaded and gave me a free reading over video call, she was furious that Amanda had said what she said to me.

“I do believe in them as I’m a bit like that myself. I see things in my dreams that come true.”

Hundreds of shocked social media users send Lauren messages of support on her friend’s post.

Andrew Armstrong said: “The only spirits this daft c*** has seen are the ones in the off-licence.”

Stacey Wilkinson said: “Spooky b**** should be ashamed.”

Wendy Steward said: “Omg! Disgusting love, hope you’re ok.”

Amanda claims she was banned from her local spiritualist church in 2008 after being deemed “too accurate” for her readings.

She hit the headlines in 2014 after predicting the exact date that one of her client’s fathers would die.

Amanda has also been called in to help a devastated mother of one of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley’s victims to help their son pass to the other side.