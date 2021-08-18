A BULGARIAN eBay seller is looking to sell a “unique” handmade Princess Diana tapestry for an eye-watering £3,500.

The tapestry of the Princess’s portrait was listed on eBay last week and is described on the site as: “Princess Diana Handmade Unique Tapestry Gobelin.”

The creation appears to be based on a photograph of the Princess of Wales when she attending a banquet during an official visit to Munich, Germany in 1987.

She is seen wearing the Spencer tiara with diamond and aquamarine earrings and, for a fun touch, bright blue eyeliner.

So far the embroidered art piece has not received any bids.

But, potential buyers still have a chance to get their hands on the item as bidding closes at 7:45pm tonight.

The item, listed by eBay seller Todoriliev, description states: “I am selling a unique and professional embroidered tapestry – ‘Princess Diana’.

“The Gobelin is entirely handmade with 100% Wiehler’s threads.

“The Wiehler’s threads are exceptional in quality. Perfect symmetry from her two-eyes and ears.”

A Gobelin stitch is a straight stitch worked over several canvas threads.

By working it over a different number of canvas threads, or at a different angle, seamstresses can vary it to create many effects.

Speaking today the seller said: “I am trying to help a wonderful woman who embroiders incredible tapestries.

“She loves Princess Diana and plans to embroider several of her portraits. She lives in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The artist has made tapestries for about 30 years.

“At the moment, she embroiders for 8-12 hours a day.

“This is expensive because it is embroidered by technology that takes a long time until a given tapestry is finished.

“The tapestries become extremely beautiful, her way of embroidery is rated highly by professionals in the industry.”

Screenshots of the listing were shared across Facebook on Saturday (AUG 14), writing: “Why does this exist?”

The odd dedication to the Princess was shared to a Facebook page with some users bewildered at the price of the memorabilia piece.

One user said: “Thank Christ, I’m just in the market for a new tapestry goblin. Would prefer Meghan but whatever.”

Another questioned: “What is Gobelin for f**** ake?”

Although the tapestry may seem expensive to many, this isn’t the first time fans have spent hundreds of pounds on Diana memorabilia.

Last week a man, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, paid £1,850 and travelled for ten hours to collect a piece of wedding cake from Prince Charles’ wedding to Princess Diana.