AN IoT hardware manufacturer have claim they are reaching “unprecedented levels” in demand for its remote fuel tank level sensors amidst the UK’s fuel crisis.

Tekelek, based in Shannon, Ireland, believes that the surge stemmed from the shortage of 100,000 HGV drivers, leaving many areas of the country with little or no fuel supplies.

It is believed that during such shortages, customers have increased their attention to remotely monitoring and managing fuel inventories.

The IoT, Internet of Things, company report that they’ve never witnessed such demand for their fuel tank level measurement solutions.

Across the UK retail prices have soared at the pump, whilst petrol stations run dry, increasing pressure on vital emergency services.

According to Tekelek’s Chief Sales Officer, Sean Ganley, UK fuel shortages are driving massively increased demand for their products.

He said: “Demand for Tekelek’s remote fuel tank level sensors are reaching unprecedented levels, with a surge in recent enquiries and orders largely resulting from the UK’s fuel crisis.

“There simply aren’t enough tanker drivers to supply petrol and diesel to retailers, so our customers’ inventories must be better managed, with remote, real-time supply and demand data easier to access and pinpoint for distributors and retailers.

“Tekelek is striving to meet demand from businesses who face significant challenges and are looking for immediate solutions, as they slowly recover from the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and now face essential fuel shortages.

“Our cost-effective solutions accurately measure levels and inventories, ensure workplace safety, convenience and, very importantly, protect the environment.”

“The rollout of smart devices is building serious momentum and we’re witnessing widescale deployment of our Industrial IoT hardware in all parts of the world. In a few short years, unmonitored tanks, bins and containers will be a rarity.”

Tekelek is an Irish IoT company, specialising in the design and manufacture of the very best in level measurement instruments and remote smart monitoring solutions for the oil and gas, water, chemicals, waste management, agri-food and other industries.