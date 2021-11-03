LUXURY fashion brand Balenciaga have released yet another item of clothing that has left customers scratching their heads.

The Paris-based fashion house has released a pair of trainers in their Autumn/Winter range called Running Sneaker for an eye-watering £825.

But shoppers have mocked the designer after claiming that they look like trainers from the 90s that “your uncle wears to walk the dog”.

The chunky blue and white runners are made from mesh and appear dirty due to Balenciaga intentionally designing them with a “worn out affect”.

The front of the shoe features the EU shoe size number as if it was painted on.

The men’s item has been likened to a pair of Asics running shoes which usually cost around £50.

Bemused shopper Conor O’ Neill, from Dublin, mocked Balenciaga on Twitter last week after spotting the bizarre footwear on sale in a department store.

He Tweeted: “Meanwhile, in Brown Thomas: they’re selling the runners your uncle wears to walk the dog, but for €865.”

The post has received over 17,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets from social media users.

@_artsev said: “You’re telling me these are not Asics.”

@enricae wrote: “Think I’d rather my €20 Hi-Techs to be fair.”

@PaulMcDirt commented: “They look like something you’d buy in Penneys in 1995.”

@JeremySmyth1 said: “I find your comments offensive to us Uncles! I’d never wear these to walk the dog! I wear mine to take the bins out.”

@OrlaFlash added: “I think I owned these in the 90s. They were from Dunnes.”

This isn’t the first time that shoppers have been left speechless, recently Balenciaga released a £2,890 hi-vis jacket.

The luminous jacket was compared to a ‘steward at the football’ or something that ‘Bob the Builder’ would wear.

Demna Gvasalia, the Artistic Director of the brand, last year said they were going to be going back to ‘it’s sources of origin’.