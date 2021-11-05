Ben Gregory has been capturing footage of numerous disastrous attempts to cross the road in Rufford Lane, Nottinghamshire since December last year right up until Tuesday.

The banks of Rufford Lake occasionally burst and flood the section of road.

But this does not seem to put off motorists who continue to drive through the deep murky water, often resulting in their cars to get stuck.

A compilation video from October until this week begins with an AO delivery lorry cruising through the ford before breaking down with its hazard lights on.

The lorry is then shown later being towed away by a recovery vehicle.

A Vauxhall Movano can then be seen driving through the deep flooded water before it is forced to pull over metres down the road as smoke billows from underneath it.

The next scene shows a white BMW getting stuck halfway through the water before it is towed out of the water by a pickup truck.

A small Volkswagen takes the plunge soon after but barely makes it halfway before slowly coming to a halt – presumably due to a flooded engine.

Ben is then soaked while filming as a highway maintenance truck follows and crashes through the water before stopping abruptly as water teems into the vehicle’s bonnet.

The driver of the same truck was later filmed attempting to dry out the engine with a leaf blower.

A black BMW takes a shot at driving through but is left static by the end and stranded just metres from the exit.

Hilariously, a family of ducks were captured casually swimming past peacefully while the vehicle remained stuck.

As recently as this week, another black BMW attempted to tear through the ford but was stopped in its tracks and towed to safety.

Ben’s most recent video of the ford has been viewed over 390,000 times and gained almost 1,000 comments on YouTube.

Geert van der Meer said: “More rain, more idiots, more entertainment. Yes, YouTube, these videos are life-changing and inspiring.”

John Davidson wrote: “Is there some sort of a road rule in the UK that says: ‘In case you have encountered a large body of water you shall continue driving straight without slowing down. Godspeed.’?

“Also, watching this made me believe that British drivers were driving straight into the Channel before the Eurotunnel was built.”

George Kay commented: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the council hasn’t fitted grandstands on either side! Could watch these muppets for hours.”

James Barrett added: “Yep, that leaf blower should clear out the hydraulically locked cylinders just fine.”